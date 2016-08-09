Whitmer looks to make it to playoffs for 8th straight year

Whitmer made it to the second round of the 2015 state playoffs, finishing the season with an overall nine to three record. But the two games where they needed “one more yard” are still stuck in their minds. So, this year’s focus is to get that one yard.

“Coach has been preaching all year about one more yard because last year we needed one more yard against Central and Olentangy and we didn’t get it. So, we’re just trying for one more yard this year,” said Zach Kubicki, Panthers senior.

Even though the Panthers coaching staff has been with the program since 2006, Whitmer will be under the direction of former assistant turned head coach Ken Winters. He says he’s excited to apply what he’s done in the past to this new coaching role.

“We know how each other works and now it’s just, you know, letting them do their job,” Winters said. “What I do is I bring my energy that I did in my position and bring it to the head coaching position.”

As for who will be replacing the graduated Chase Bodeman in the pocket, that has yet to be determined, but Winters is looking to his experienced running backs like Malik Moore to step up.

“As the running back of the offense, I have to take responsibility sometimes, and I think playing as a team and coming together and just playing our hearts out every Friday night,” Moore said.

While they’re looking to make it back to the playoffs for an 8th straight year, right now they're focusing on one more yard and one game at a time.

“This is about game one and being ready for game one and playing that and going on to next week and getting better every day,” said Winters.

Whitmer kicks off the season at home against Walsh Jesuit.



