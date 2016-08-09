Howard Marsh Metropark Fast Facts - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Howard Marsh Metropark Fast Facts

Rendering artwork of Howard Marsh Metropark (Source: Metroparks Toledo)
Property Name

Howard Marsh Metropark (formerly called Howard Farms)

Property Acquisition

  • The 987-acre Howard Marsh property was purchased in 2008 for $6 million.
  • Metroparks received grants totaling $4.8 million from the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the Clean Ohio Fund for the purchase.
  • Metroparks used $1.2 million from the 2003-2012 land acquisition levy to complete the purchase.

Park Development (habitat restoration and park construction)

  • Phase 1 of Howard Marsh Metropark construction includes approximately 700 acres.
  • Final deliverables include:
    • Restoration of approx. 600 acres of coastal wetland habitat
    • Restoration of approx. 100 acres of upland forest and grassland habitat
    • 6.2 miles of hiking trails, board walks and observation platforms
    • 6 miles of waterways accessible by canoe or kayak

Cost of Restoration & Park Development

  • Total cost of park development is $8.7 million.
  • Metroparks received grants totaling $6.7 million for habitat restoration:
    • $2.2 million from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
    • $4.5 million from Ohio Division of Wildlife
  • Metroparks will use $2 million of local tax levy funds to complete the project.

Expected Completion: December 2017.

