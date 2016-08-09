Visiting the Toledo Zoo? Here's a list of events through Septemb - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Visiting the Toledo Zoo? Here's a list of events through September

Back-to-school season is in full swing, but the Toledo Zoo says it's also time to head back to the zoo! 

And there's plenty of special events to keep you busy through September.

AUGUST EVENTS: 

  • Through Friday, August 19 Summer Safari Camps sponsored by McDonald’s
    • Go wild this summer vacation at the Toledo Zoo with Summer Safari Camps sponsored by McDonald's restaurants of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan! The Zoo offers wild opportunities for campers ages four through 15. Separate fee. Pre-registration required. Member discounts apply.
  • August Overnights and Snooze at the Zoo
    • Spending the night at the Zoo is a wildly good time for families, groups and schools. During the overnight adventure, guests make enrichment for our animals, tour the Zoo, meet animals up close and enjoy delicious meals. Each Snooze lasts from 6:30 p.m. - 10 a.m. the next day. Separate fee. Pre-registration required.
  • Thursday, August 11 Senior Safari
    • Join the Toledo Zoo and Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio for a fun day focused on seniors, including lunch, health screenings, exercise, safety tips and Zoo exploration! Seniors aged 60 and better receive free parking and free Zoo admission!
  • Sunday, August 14 Wild Night
    • The Zoo will be CLOSED 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and OPEN 2 until 8 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m. Admission will be half price from 2-6 p.m. and free after 6 p.m. Come spend a summer evening with your favorite Zoo animals!
  • Wednesday, August 17 Watch it Grow garden tour: “Plants In and Around Animal Exhibits”
    • Tour meets at Ziem’s Conservatory at 10:30 a.m. Horticulture staff will guide this informative 90-minute tour that traverses throughout Zoo grounds. Tour is free with Zoo admission but pre-registration is required.
  • Friday, August 19 Live Nation Concert Series
    • Alan Jackson and Lauren Alaina
  • Friday, August 26 Feast with the Beasts presented by PNC
    • This Zoo fundraiser includes a five-course dinner prepared by the Zoo's professional chef and catering staff and wine pairing, along with an unforgettable up-close animal encounter and live auction! Space is limited and advanced registration is required. 
  • Saturday, August 27 BUGFest
    • Visit Nature's Neighborhood for a day dedicated to the little creatures that creep, crawl, float and flutter! At 3 p.m. see a live spider feeding and throughout the day enjoy crafts and activities inspired by our buggy buddies. BUGFest is free with Zoo admission.

SEPTEMBER EVENTS: 

  • September Overnights and Snooze at the Zoo
    • Spending the night at the Zoo is a wildly good time for families, groups and schools. During the overnight adventure, guests make enrichment for our animals, tour the Zoo, meet animals up close and enjoy delicious meals. Each Snooze lasts from 6:30 p.m. - 10 a.m. the next day. Separate fee. Pre-registration required.
  • Sunday, Sept. 11 Grandparents’ Day
    • Celebrate the grandest of them all with a family trip to the Toledo Zoo! Grandparents receive free admission when accompanied by at least one grandchild.
  • Sunday, Sept. 11 Day of Honor sponsored by Fifth Third Bank
    • Join us in this annual salute to all those who keep us safe. All military, police, firefighters and EMTs receive free admission with badge or professional ID. An array of safety vehicles will be on display in the Main Plaza for visitors to enjoy.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 21 Watch it Grow: “Collecting & Sourcing Your Own Seeds”
    • Tour meets at Ziem’s Conservatory at 10:30 a.m. Horticulture staff will guide this informative 90-minute tour that traverses throughout Zoo grounds. Tour is free with Zoo admission but pre-registration is required.
  • Friday, Sept. 23 Zoo Brew
    • From 7 – 11 p.m. sample a variety of tasty beers from several regional distributors and microbrewers while mingling and enjoying live entertainment. (Must be 21 or over and valid ID required.)
  • Saturday, Sept. 24 Enrichment Day
    • Learn how we encourage natural behaviors among our animals. Join us for keeper talks, enrichment demonstrations and more.
  • Weekdays in Sept. & Oct. Senior Discovery Days presented by Welltower, Inc.
    • Every Tuesday, seniors are treated to free admission, great perks and fun activities during the Zoo's Senior Discovery Days, plus great discounts during the rest of the week.

The Zoo is open daily at 10 a.m. and is located on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 25), four miles south of downtown Toledo. For more information, please call 419-385-4040 or head to the zoo's website

Lucas County residents are admitted free of charge on non-holiday Mondays from 10 a.m. until noon. Valid ID showing proof of residency is required.

