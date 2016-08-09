Money Talks News: Is boat sharing better than buying?

Boating season is in full swing, but if you're buying a boat, you should know there are new ways to enjoy the water without the expense.

According to the US Coast Guard, there are 12 million boats registered in the United States. Unlike cars, boats don’t get used every day and they end up being a big hole in the water.

What’s the solution?

If you want to boat occasionally, rent it from someone else. If you’re not using your boat, make extra money by renting it out to someone else.

Thanks to a new fleet of boat-sharing websites, it's now easy to do either one. It’s called Boat Sharing. Think of it as an AirBnB for boats. If you have a boat, you can list it free, rent it out, and help use that money to offset some of the cost.

Sites typically provide insurance for boat owners, as well as screening potential renters. If you're a renter, you can read reviews and talk to owners before committing.

Prices vary based on location and type of boat, but dealing direct with owners can mean lower prices.

Bottom line? These new sites can make something really fun more affordable.

For more information, visit moneytalksnews.com

