TPD cautions people on distracted driving

Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department says it could just take seconds of being distracted while driving for an accident to happen.

This could even happen to officers on the duty.

"We're going to calls. We're looking around. We have computers in our cars that maybe information is coming up on. We have to really drive it home to our officers that while you have all these distractions happening, you still have to really focus on the task at hand, which the primary task at hand is driving," he said.

Distracted driving can be anything from parents yelling at kids in the backseat to talking on the phone. Eating, texting and talking with other people in the car are also common activities that can make a driver distracted.

"I was driving on the highway and I saw a young lady tailgating a tanker trunk full of gasoline, driving with her knees while she's looking in her rearview mirror, putting on her makeup. I thought to myself, 'boy, is this ever a dangerous situation.' But this is somebody who thought it was more important to put her makeup on than drive safely," he said.

Lt. Heffernan also said pets should ride along in the back seat, not on drivers' laps.

