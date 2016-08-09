Sexual assault led to DNA match in Chelsea Bruck murder case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sexual assault led to DNA match in Chelsea Bruck murder case

Daniel Clay (Source: WTOL) Daniel Clay (Source: WTOL)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County man accused of killing Chelsea Bruck is facing new charges.

Daniel Clay is accused of breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a woman in July.

This case led to the DNA test which was used to connect him in the murder of Chelsea Bruck.

Clay will be back in court for this case on Aug. 18.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly