DART holds community forum on growing heroin epidemic

People came together in west Toledo Tuesday night to learn about the growing heroin epidemic.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp was at the community forum along with the DART team.

The sheriff says one of the main points of the meeting was to let people know where they can turn for help.

"The information needs to get out to the community that there is help available, and that people really shouldn't be ashamed and shouldn't be not willing to reach out and ask for assistance," Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

The forum was put on by the Partners Empowering Community Safety and held at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center.

