Commission holds first meeting to pull Fostoria out of Fiscal Emergency

The City of Fostoria's Financial Planning and Supervision Commission held its first meeting Tuesday, nearly three months after the city was placed under Fiscal Emergency by the State of Ohio.

After a fiscal analysis in May, the auditor found Fostoria to have deficit fund balance of more than $500,000.

“We've managed to stave this off since 2008, but all of those other opportunities, like grants and rainy day funds, are gone. So now we have to figure out what we'll do next,” said Eric Keckler, Mayor of the City of Fostoria.

The commission was formed shortly after the city was placed on Fiscal Emergency. It includes elected officials, local business owners, representatives from the Auditor's and Treasure's offices and is chaired by Sharon Hanrahan from the state office of budget and management.

Hanrahan has overseen many fiscal emergencies around the state for the last five years.

“Everyone wants to blame someone. It's that person's fault, or those people weren't watching. It's not the case,” said Hanrahan.

When balancing a budget, the equation itself is pretty simple: Bring in more money and cut spending.

But when you're dealing with tax dollars and state mandates, it gets a bit more complicated.

But that is exactly what the City of Fostoria needs to do.

Though the recovery plan is due by the end of the year, it will forecast out for the next five fiscal years.

"You didn't get here overnight, you're not going to get out of it overnight." said Hanrahan. "There are a lot of factors that feed into it. We're going to address and identify those factors."

The commission will not wait for the auditor’s office to perform a full investigation into the city’s budget before they begin giving recommendations to city council.

“So now the clock starts; so now we get down to brass tacks. Now, we get down to implementing some of these ideas that have come in and hopefully get some ideas from the people, from the state that have seen this kind of thing before,” said Keckler.

A handful of residents attended the public meeting. Many are optimistic about the fiscal emergency process.

"I don't expect it to be an easy journey, but I think it's doable and I think the right people are in place to see it happen." said concerned citizen Greg Cassidy

The commission is slated to meet again on November 2. The 120-day deadline for a recovery plan is December 7.

