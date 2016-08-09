Mud Hens to help 'strike out addiction' Wednesday night

On August 10, 2016, the Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program (UMADAOP) Lucas County Opiate and Heroin Initiative will be partnering with The Toledo Mud Hens Minor League Baseball Team on the fight against the opiate and heroin epidemic.

The goal for the evening baseball game will be to help raise awareness about opiate and heroin abuse occurring in our community. The event will include nearly 450 Lucas County residents who were invited to fill an entire section of a sold-out Toledo Mud Hens versus the Columbus Clippers baseball game. All of the attendees will be wearing “Strike Out Addiction” t-shirts. The event will be attended by staff, trustees, and clients of community mental health and substance use treatment and prevention agencies, the Lucas County Sheriff’s DART Team, representatives of the 211 Helpline, youth service organizations, parents, clients, local advocacy groups, elected officials and recovering members.

Heroin and opiate abuse prevention literature will be available throughout the stadium’s concourse area. The 2-1-1 Helpline information and other pertinent facts and statistics will be displayed on the stadium’s Jumbotron screens between innings.

Scott Sylak, Executive Director of the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County will throw out the first pitch of the game and also speak briefly during the “7th inning stretch”.

Come to learn more about opiate and heroin abuse prevention and enjoy a summer evening of baseball!

Event Details: