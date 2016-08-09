Police chase on rural roads ends with car crashing, burning

Authorities say a police chase ended with a car crashing and burning in rural southwestern Michigan.

The Van Buren County sheriff's department says a deputy spotted a car Monday night in Waverly Township that wasn't property registered and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going. Deputies chased the car down rural roads and through a vineyard.

During the chase, deputies say those in the car threw items at them.

The department says speeds averaged 60-65 mph and reached up to 85 mph. After about 15 minutes, the driver lost control and crashed into a tree in Arlington Township before fleeing on foot into a swamp. He was later caught. A man and woman in the car also were arrested.

All were treated at a hospital before being jailed.

