Social media: How parents should educate students before school

Many students will begin the school year with new technology, which means more kids will be using social media.

For parents, that can be a scary reality. But experts say being open and honest about the dangers is a big step is keeping kids safe.

Monitoring the child's account is also important. Parents should know the passwords and usernames to the accounts, and becoming friends or "following" the child can help as well.

Police say knowing who children are talking to online is key.

"People can pose to be somebody else online, and it could be someone saying they are a 14-year-old girl, and they can be a 50-year-old man," said Det. Janet Zale, Oregon Police Department. "You just want to caution your child on being careful about what you say and what you post."

Students using their devices in school will already have restrictions, and Zale says that is a huge help for parents.

But she says parents need to be aware of online bullying and sexting.

Zale says if parents see their child acting unusual and having withdrawals from their device, it could mean they are being bullied. So at that point, parents should step in and see what's going on.

