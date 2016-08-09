Former teacher of the year says writing notes is better than typing

Prepping for kids to go back to school can be time consuming and stressful. Plus, those school-supply lists keep growing.

So what do students really need?

A former teacher of the year says there is one item you can't buy too much of - paper.

"It turns out that kids who type their notes don't learn it as deeply of for as long as kids who were engaging with that same information in a pencil and paper or pen and paper format," said Rebecca Mieliwocki, Former Teacher of the Year.

Mieliwocki also said it's important for parents to stay connected with their children and work together as a team.