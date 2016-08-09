Message to drivers: Slow down in school zones

Back-to-school season means kids will soon be filling up school zones. And police officers have a reminder to drivers: Slow down!

Police officers will be staking out at school zones with their new speed guns for the 2015/2016 school season. They say it's part of their effort to keep kids safe.

"We'll have our traffic section out there enforcing the school zone speed limits," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo Police Department. "You'll see them out there, especially at the beginning of the school year, trying to get the point across that, hey, school's back in session... gotta slow down."

Drivers will not get pulled over immediately for speeding in the school zones. A traffic ticket will come in the mail.

