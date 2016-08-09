Muggy Weather Is Back

You could probably already tell a difference outside today. The humid air is back and here to stay the rest of the week.

Right now the deepest moisture is just crossing the Ohio River.





A straight flow from the Gulf of Mexico will create some of the most humid feeling air of the year in Northwest Ohio.

Combine that mugginess with the heat and it will feel close to 100 degrees during the afternoon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.





