10 teens injured, 3 critical in rollover crash on I-75

Ten teenagers are recovering after a large van rolled over several times on I-75 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Wales Road in Northwood.

Police say a group of teens were on their way home from Cedar Point when the driver, a 17-year-old, got tired and attempted to change seats with a 16-year-old passenger, causing her to lose control. The van then hit the median and rolled several times.

Two of the passengers - one who was trying to take over the driving - were ejected from the van.

A witness says they saw the van swerve twice and then flip, rolling several times before stopping in the median.

All the teens in the car were between the ages of 15 and 17, and from Brighton and Howell, Michigan. It appears many of them were related.

An off-duty EMT is credited with arriving first on the scene and calling for help.

Rossford Police Chief Glenn Ross says the caller knew what to do.

"This caller was trained. This guy was experienced to say, you know, you need more then one ambulance, that there was multiple injuries," he said.

Out of the ten, two of the passengers were thrown from the van, including the teen who was trying to take over driving. Those two are in critical condition along with another at an area hospital. The rest of the teens involved suffered minor injuries.

Cries from one of the teens of "this is all my fault" can be heard in the background of a call to 911.

According to Michigan driving laws, a driver is considered an adult driver at the age of 17 and does not have any restrictions on curfews or how many passengers they are allowed to have in the car.

"This is a really a unique accident. First of all it's a rollover, which usually indicated a faster speed, which on the interstate you can expect. But what makes in even more unique is you have a driver and a passenger switching seats while the vehicle is in motion. I probably don't need to say it, but it's definitely a terrible idea," said Goss. "It's dangerous. No one person at anytime has complete control of the vehicle when you are doing something like that and it was so easy to just pull off to the side of the road, or even get off at an exit and switch drivers, if someone was tired."

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.