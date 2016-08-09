Police: Driver loses control, lands on cement flower bed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Driver loses control, lands on cement flower bed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An overnight crash in Downtown Toledo left quite an unusual scene.

It happened on Summit Street around 2 a.m. Police say the driver lost control of his car and landed up on top of a cement flower bed.  

Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured. 

The crash remains under investigation.  

