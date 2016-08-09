Toledo man arrested in 2015 shooting investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man arrested in 2015 shooting investigation

A Toledo man is behind bars, accused of shooting a man inside a car nearly two years ago. 

Police took 25-year-old Jacinto Reid into custody Monday night. 

According to police, Reid went up to a car that was parked on the 1400 block of Brook Park and shot a man inside several times back on January 16, 2015. 

The victim did survive, but police say he still has a bullet lodged in his spinal cord.  

Tuesday a $250,000 bond was set for Reid with no ten percent. 

