Toledo man arrested in 2015 shooting investigation

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Toledo man is behind bars, accused of shooting a man inside a car nearly two years ago.

Police took 25-year-old Jacinto Reid into custody Monday night.

According to police, Reid went up to a car that was parked on the 1400 block of Brook Park and shot a man inside several times back on January 16, 2015.

The victim did survive, but police say he still has a bullet lodged in his spinal cord.

Tuesday a $250,000 bond was set for Reid with no ten percent.

