Suspected armed robber taken off the streets of Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police have taken a suspected armed robber off the streets.

Michael Binns, 22, was arrested just before midnight and booked into the Lucas County Jail overnight.

He faces charges of aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon, after police say he robbed someone at gunpoint last month in north Toledo.

According to police, Binns put a gun to someone's head on July 14 at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Lagrange Street, stole $200 from them and fled.

Police say they spotted Binns outside a convenience store armed with a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, and arrested him after a brief chase.



A $100,000 bond was set for Binns Tuesday. He is scheduled to be back in court next week.

