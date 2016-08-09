Suspected armed robber taken off the streets of Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspected armed robber taken off the streets of Toledo

Toledo police have taken a suspected armed robber off the streets. 

Michael Binns, 22, was arrested just before midnight and booked into the Lucas County Jail overnight. 

He faces charges of aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon, after police say he robbed someone at gunpoint last month in north Toledo. 

According to police, Binns put a gun to someone's head on July 14 at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Lagrange Street, stole $200 from them and fled. 

Police say they spotted Binns outside a convenience store armed with a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, and arrested him after a brief chase. 
 
A $100,000 bond was set for Binns Tuesday. He is scheduled to be back in court next week. 

