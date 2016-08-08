Toledo community clashes on lead-safe ordinance

Landlords continue to clash with those spearheading a heated topic here in Toledo: A lead ordinance for rental units in the Glass City.

Tempers flared at a community forum Monday night where community members met to talk about the ordinance before Toledo City Council that would require landlords with certain residential rental properties to become "lead safe."

The declaration would come after an inspection by a private lead inspector, which the landlord would pay for.

Following several versions of the ordinance, a now so-called compromised "Sykes Amendment," named for Councilman Larry Sykes, is on the table.

"What we have now is a blended of all three, and the fourth one is what I think we'll be able to pass," said Sykes.

He says the lead safe ordinance now extends to daycares and charter schools. Also included in the new version is education on lead poisoning for landlords and tenants.

The lead ordinance would require homes to be dust wiped to test for lead. Landlords like Anna Mills, who was encouraged to continue speaking at Monday's meeting with chants of "Let her talk," have asked that instead, inspectors first do a check visually and then do a wipe test only if necessary.

Councilman Rob Ludeman says he drafted an ordinance along those lines, but it didn't make into the final draft that will be before council.

"I think it most properties you can tell right away if there's a problem or not. The Health Department disagreed with me; they said they won't accept anything except the wipes," said Ludeman.

City council meets Wednesday for a Committee of the Whole, which is basically a city council meeting where they don't vote.

The main topic is the lead safe ordinance. WTOL 11's Alexandra Montgomery will be there to bring you the details.

City council could vote on the ordinance as early as next Tuesday, and if passed, landlords would then have one year to get ready for the inspections.





