Party leaders in Lucas County reflect on recent polls for presidency

The results of six major polls finds Clinton with a 10 percentage point lead over Trump.

The new averages reflect a sharp increase in support for Clinton compared with pre-convention polls.

The Republican Party in Lucas County is hoping to get a bounce out of Donald Trump's speech in Detroit, where he laid out his economic plan for the country while Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman, Joshua Hughes, has a few choice words for the candidate that spoke in the Motor City Monday.

"It's not a distraction; it's indicative of the kind of person he is. Mr. Trump is divisive, racist, bigoted and his rhetoric that he's using of late with Secretary Clinton is more indicative of that," he said.

Back at Republican headquarters, the odds are stacked against Hillary Clinton.

"She can't handle classified information and most of the job as President of the United States is classified information with respect to National Security... And we need to focus on the big issues, not whether Trump got into a Twitter war or whether he stubbed his toe the other day," said Sylas Tsang, executive director of the Lucas County Republican Party,

Lucas County Democrats say they believe this margin will continue to widen in Clinton's favor as we get closer to the election, but local Republicans disagree saying Clinton's email scandal combined with Trump's economic policies will put their nominee over the the top.

