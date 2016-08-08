Meeting held to discuss Middle Grounds Metropark

Soon the Metroparks of Toledo will add their newest location at a once empty Marina District on Toledo's east side.

ProMedica will be selling a portion of the 70-acre property they bought to the Metroparks for the park project.

Local officials and the Metroparks met on Monday to discuss what would develop in the space between the Martin Luther King Bridge up to the National Great Lakes Museum.

"We haven't really had a metropark space downtown," Jeff Stegeman, downtown Toledo resident, said. "The Middle Grounds Metropark will open up in September. I'm really excited to ride my bike over there and toss the Frisbee. So, to have that space on the other side of the river, I think, is great of the east Toledo community."

People at the hearing suggested putting in a Jeep Museum, entertainment venue and biking or walking trails.

The next public meeting will be held Sept. 7.

