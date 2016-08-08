Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities educates voters on ballot issues

As elections draw closer, many people in the community are stepping forward to educate others on what issues will affect them as they head to the polls.

The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities is one of those groups that acts as advocates to nearly 400 people working at Lott Industries.

Gail Fuerst, Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities, says voting is important to having a sense of community.

"Our hope here is to give them the desires that they want like any other person in the world. We want theme to desire to be a good worker, a loving family and to be a part of their community," she said. "The best way to do that is to vote."

Fuerst says the board reaches out to other groups to help educate employees of Lott Industries on how to register so they can participate.

"It's also good to vote. and to learn about your options in that way. We've also had the Board of Elections come out and teach them how to vote and the process of voting," she said.

James Wimmert, who has been working at Lott for 5 years, says voting is a priority of his.

"I think it's important not just for me but for everyone here because some people look down on us or say that we shouldn't have a say in it, but a lot of stuff that's being voted on has a direct or an indirect correlation on how we live our lives," he said.

A voters forum will also be held at the Sanger Branch Library where community advocates for people with disabilities will discuss this year's issues.

