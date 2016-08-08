UT football looking to pick up new season where left off last year

After finishing the 2015 season with a 10 to 2 overall record and winning the Boca Raton Bowl, the Rockets are returning a lot of players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The program is looking to pick up where they left off, this time under first year head coach Jason Candle.

While a MAC Championship is in the back of all of their minds, they say the priority for this season is to take it one game at a time.

"We're a new team. Last year was a good year, but those 10 wins certainly are not going to win us any football games this year," Candle said. "Every team is different, take's on it's new own approach and has it's own attitude and identity, but we have a good talented roster and guys that really pay attention to detail and really care about football."

Coach Candle says one of the biggest strengths for this season is his returning Offensive line.

A big part of that is Whitmer alum Storm Norton. The 6-foot-8, 306-pound left tackle was named First Team All-MAC last year and AP All-Bowl

Team, and says he's setting the bar even higher this year.

"You just got to set higher expectations for yourself," said Norton. "Last year nobody really knew who we were, but I think we really set a good name for ourselves, so now I think we're going to get everybody's best shot. So we got to be prepared for that."

While a quarterback hasn't been named yet, Logan Woodside is back after his redshirt season and ready to be that guy.

"Just been focusing on myself, taking it one day at a time, just like Coach Candle talks about," said Woodside. " By doing that, I feel like everything will fall into place."

Toledo kicks off their season on the road at Arkansas State on September 2.





