Market Street shutdown in Tiffin until Thursday

It's been a headache for drivers in Tiffin as one of the main routes through town has been shut down since Friday.

Construction on the intersection of Monroe and Market has two of the busiest roads in downtown Tiffin completely shut down.

Officials say it's only for a short time. The roads are closed because the city is replacing the downtown sewer interceptor.

Because Tiffin still has a combined storm and sewer system, the interceptor separates the two during heavy usage. The last time the sewer line was worked on was back in the 1950s.

Recent growth in downtown has facilitated the work. In the mean time, Market Street traffic is being detoured around downtown.

Tiffin mayor Aaron Montz says though the closure is a temporary headache, it is a positive for the city.

"It is growing pains, and that is a sign of progress in the community. We're able to invest some real big dollars into our streets for street work to better our bridges and also our infrastructure with our sewers." said Montz. "Because if we want to continue to see growth in our downtown with both residential and businesses locating in downtown Tiffin, we have to continue to expand and grow the sewer network as well so we can handle all of those things."

Market Street is set to reopen on Thursday. Monroe street should be reopened before school starts in a few weeks.

