Jolly's Drive-In could close for good in 2 weeks

The infamous Jolly's Drive-In in Tiffin has become a landmark on market Street where for decades generations have come to enjoy.

In two weeks, Jolly's will close for the season and it may be the last time this drive in does business from this location.

Jolly's was founded by Diane Hassinger's grandparents in 1947, and has since remained a family business.

Famous for it's house brewed root beer, foot long chili dogs and shredded chicken sandwiches, it's rare to see the parking lot empty.

Starting her career as a carhop, Diane has managed the drive in for 36 years, and she says she's ready to make more time for her family.

"You know, I've been here all of my life. I have grandchildren now and I'd like to spend some time with them." said Diane. "My kids could never be in anything, any Summer sports or anything like that because we always had to work. And I said, well, I've got grandchildren now and I want to be able to see their stuff."

Over the last few years, Diane has been approached by a few buyers for the property, but the last few attempts fell through. A current selling agreement is in the works, but nothing has been finalized yet.

"There were so many rumors going around about what was happening, and a lot of people were saying things to the carhops." said Hassinger.

But it doesn't mean the end to the Jolly's name. Diane will move much of the signage and equipment to a vacant bakery downtown to offer Jolly's staple food items during special events.

A Jolly's food truck is also available for festivals.

"We have good food, we have a good reputation and I just want to keep it going." said Hassinger.

If the property is sold, Diane said the final word would be posted to their website and Facebook page immediately.



