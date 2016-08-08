Toledo-based organizations that help immigrants say city is welcoming

Toledo-based organizations that help immigrants get settled say the people they see are not so much worried about political rhetoric as they are set on creating a new life for themselves and their family.

Corine Dehabey, director of non-profit US Together and Janelle Metzger, executive director of Water for Ishmael say the campaign has not affected the reputation Toledo, a city that draws national attention for the number of immigrants and Syrian refugees, has of being a welcoming city.

Both directors also say support for immigrants comes from people of various faiths and political views and that universities in the area help out in many ways - from hosting international students to donating furniture.

Metzger says they prefer to stay out of politics, but mentions that for those who are hesitant, more information is needed.

"I think one of the things about this whole fear factor is there’s a lot of misinformation out there about who these people are," she said.

According to a recent study, immigrants, who make up just over 4 percent of the Ohio population, contributed $1.3 billion in state and local taxes. The study also shows 30 percent of Fortune 500 companies based in Ohio were founded by immigrants or their children, generating over $200 billion in annual revenue.

