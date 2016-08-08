'Tools for School' campaign wraps up in a big way

The WTOL 'Tools for School' campaign has wrapped up and it looks like it was a big success.

WTOL dropped off the donations Monday morning to the Salvation Army.

The donated supplies will go to student in the community in an effort to make sure they have all they need for the classroom this school year.

"We're going to have families coming in the door to recover their backpack full of school supplies. We are just ever grateful to the community for our support. The donations have come in had been really tremendous so we're just thankful,” said Jennifer Conley, Public Relations and Marketing Director for the Salvation Army.

Volunteers are now working to sort and pack all the supplies into book bags that will be passed out at a later date.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.