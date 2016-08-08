Pokemon Go players charged after joy riding in stolen tractor - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pokemon Go players charged after joy riding in stolen tractor

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
ERIE COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A pair of Pokemon Go players are facing charges after being accused of stealing a tractor and then going on a joy ride. 

Garrett Cole, 21, and Cody Callahan, 25, were charged with felony theft and vandalism. 

The sheriff's office says the two were playing Pokemon Go and drinking before stealing a tractor and driving it through farm land, destroying crops. 

The duo caused between $1,500 and $2,000 worth of damage to a cabbage and corn field. 

They were taken to the Erie County jail, but have since been released.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly