Money Talks News: Back to school shopping

Back to school shopping is the second-largest shopping event next to the holidays, according to the National Retail Federation. They say the average expense tops $600 per family.

The most important lesson when back to school shopping doesn’t start at the store, but at home.

Check those draws and closets and make an inventory of what you already have, then a list of what you need.

Before making that list, check the school’s list of supplies and dress code. Then see what you can find at garage sales, thrift shops and websites like Freecycle.

Another great way to save? Don’t overbuy.

If your state has a sales tax holiday for back to school, that’s the time. Also, buy in bulk from warehouse stores. That’s always a great way to save, especially when you split the cost amongst neighbors and friends.

Bottom line? Being a good shopper is like being a good student.

Top grades go to those who do their homework, stay organized and start early.

Want more ideas, specific tips and links to the best deals? Visit moneytalksnews.com.

