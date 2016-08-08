Trump running mate Pence to campaign Wednesday in Ohio

Donald Trump's running mate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will spend some more time this week in neighboring Ohio.

The campaign says Pence plans a Wednesday afternoon town hall at The Mandalay banquet center in the southern Dayton suburb of Moraine. Pence then heads to eastern Ohio, for a rally at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge.

The Republican stopped Saturday in Cincinnati to sample the signature fare at Price Hill Chili.

Both tickets are expected to campaign repeatedly in the swing state that has been historically crucial for GOP presidential nominees.

