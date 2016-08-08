5th Annual Local Foods Week recognizes small, large operations

Lucas County's 5th Annual Local Foods Week is happening Aug. 7 - 13.

The week recognizes small to large organizations and features a variety of activities to engage the community and celebrate locally grown foods.

Participants include community supported agriculture groups, grocery stores, restaurants and food trucks as well as local growers, farmers markets/stands and u-pick operations.

A meeting Monday morning was held at Toledo Grows Oneida North where representatives from Toledo Botanical Gardens, Maumee Valley Growers Association and Toledo Greenhouse Project were available to "comment on the importance of eating and buying local food."

"We have over 130 community gardens that we support through our Toledo Botanical Garden Grows program - and many of those people actually now selling to the garden. Then we are actually re-selling these items back to the community in the form of, not only CSA's - Community Supported Agriculture - but also restaurants. We have at least eight local restaurants supporting our community garden network," said Karen Ranney Wolkins of Toledo Botanical Gardens.

