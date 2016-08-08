Police, firefighter unions urge voters to pass levy

On Monday, labor leaders for police and firefighter unions came together in support of the renewal levy and to urge voters to pass it again.

Leaders said if the levy does not pass, the city of Toledo could face a crisis.

Not only will a third of police and fire budget income be taken away, response times for the community calling upon these services will also suffer.

Dan Wagner, president of Toledo Police Patrolmans Association, said a vote of not passing the three quarter percent, would ultimately harm the voter.

"It's important; it's a renewal. It's not a new tax. We've been paying it for 30 years. It's a comparable tax to what everyone in the outlying cities are paying as well. So, don't do something that's going to harm yourself. Don't vote this motion down because all it's gonna do it come back to hurt you," he said.

Wagner says the police officers in the union are worried and morale is low.

A total of 211 firefighters and 260 patrol officers will be laid off to make up for the $56 million hole that would be left in the city's budget.

Jeff Koenigseker of Local 91 also warns that response time will be drastically affected if the levy does not go through.

"You know in an emergency of a heart attack, a stroke, time is of the essence. By closing eight of our 19 firehouses, that may double our response time."

Koenigseker says these cuts will continue to stress the workload of the remaining police and fire safety personnel.

"But there are some nervous people because it won't just impact those laid off, obviously, but for those of us who remain. Because of substantial cuts our workload will increase like you couldn't imagine."

All union leadership stresses this is a renewal on a tax that Toledoans have been paying for 30 years.

Voters are asked to look at the facts before making a decision this fall.

"So it's important that you assess this," Wagner said. "Look at it without being emotional. Yes we need to do this because it's about our safety, fire and police being able to respond to you when you need it."

