Mercy Health announces partnership with Perrysburg Schools

Mercy Health announced a partnership with Perrysburg Schools on Monday, Aug. 8.

The partnership established a scholarship for one senior student planning to pursue a career in health science, a STEM classroom grant and annual funding for the performing arts in Perrysburg Schools. Mercy Health will also be contributing to the construction of the school's Huskisson Athletic Center.

According to a press release from Mercy Health, the organization is dedicated to funding projects that "align with the organization's core values of health, science and technology."

The STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) educates using 21st century skills for students in grades K-8 with the goal of developing communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills with computer science and encoding as a primary focus.

The athletic center is expected to open later this month and includes locker rooms for lacrosse, soccer and football as well as lockers and offices for coaches and a media room. The building will also have concessions, a training room and community spaces.

"We are so grateful to Mercy Health for making this investment in our students, programs and classrooms," said Thomas L. Hosler, superintendent. "Perrysburg Schools is proud to partner with Mercy Health and we thankfully accept this gift which will enable us to greatly enhance the opportunities we are able to offer our students."

The announcement took place at Perrysburg High School Commons at 11 a.m.



