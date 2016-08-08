MISSING CHILD: Mother of missing 11-year-old says he has been found

Jamoore's mother, Natasha Brown says her son has been found and he is okay.

This week, Toledo police were searching for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing by his family Aug. 8.

Moore lives in the Upton and Central Avenue area of west Toledo, is 5' 4" tall, 98 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Lt. Joe Heffernan, Jamoore has a history of running away. He was last seen Sunday, Aug. 7, leaving home with his grandmother's phone and was not responding to text messages.

Brown reported her son was found on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

