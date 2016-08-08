2 arrested for possession, trafficking marijuana in Erie County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 arrested for possession, trafficking marijuana in Erie County

Two people were arrested in Erie County at the end of July for trafficking marijuana. 

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Logan Farrar, 23, and Tremaine Stewart, 23, of Sandusky on July 30. The pair was pulled over for a marked lanes violation on US-6 at 2:10 a.m.

During the stop, troopers smelled marijuana and searched the car. Seventeen vacuum sealed packages containing more than eight pounds of pot were found. 

Both Farrar and Stewart were arrested and taken to the Erie County Jail. Both face charges of trafficking and possession of marijuana. 

