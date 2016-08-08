2 arrested for possession, trafficking marijuana in Erie County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Two people were arrested in Erie County at the end of July for trafficking marijuana.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Logan Farrar, 23, and Tremaine Stewart, 23, of Sandusky on July 30. The pair was pulled over for a marked lanes violation on US-6 at 2:10 a.m.

During the stop, troopers smelled marijuana and searched the car. Seventeen vacuum sealed packages containing more than eight pounds of pot were found.

Both Farrar and Stewart were arrested and taken to the Erie County Jail. Both face charges of trafficking and possession of marijuana.

