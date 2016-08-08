Clay Twp police, other departments named on possible hit list

Investigators are trying to figure out whether a possible hit list that names several police departments is credible or not.

The list was discovered by a group of boys playing in a park in Graytown Sunday.

"It says Clay Township cop station six, and there's six stick figures drawn with x's through their heads, and it says dead cops next to it," said Clay Twp. Police Chief Terry Mitchell.

The chief says the note also included several names, none of which are people within his department.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's department is investigating the case. Their report shows the list also included four names that mention how many shots for each of those names and what type of handgun to be used.

The note also states a "hit" on Genoa and Lake Township, along with a shopping list including different types of ammo, smoke cans, and dynamite.

"Everybody thinks this is only going on in larger departments and larger areas, but you can see it can happen in smaller rural areas," said Chief Mitchell.

The chief says it's not clear what could have landed the department on this list. And he says he can't think of anyone connected or not connected to the department who would do this.

"The drawings that are on there, the names that are listed, the other items listed. There was some thinking that went into it. Even if it's a hoax, somebody's put some thought into what's on the note," said Chief Mitchell.

The discovery of the note has caused the department to make some changes, but beyond a few adjustments, it's business as usual.

The FBI has been notified and has assisted in gathering information.

The chief is asking the community to be alert and report anything suspicious.

