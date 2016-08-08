Don't Waste Your Money: Beware the catch with Amazon's 1-click ordering

Amazon Prime members love the Prime service and all its bonuses for members. But a growing number of customers say it's too easy to accidentally order something you don't want.

Ed Webb came home the other day to find an Amazon box on his doorstep. Only problem: he had no recollection of ordering anything.

Then he realized what had happened.

Instant Purchase by Touching Phone Screen

"I guess I accidentally clicked the 1-click "Buy it Now" button," he said, "And didn't realize it until the next day."

Web was searching on the Amazon app on his phone for internet routers.

But when he went to read reviews, he believes he accidentally touched the one-click button, a feature for Prime members who have their address and credit card all set up.

Amazon sent him a confirmation email, as they always do. However, he didn't have email alerts turned on, and failed to realize what he had done until he checked his email the next morning.

"I found the email, called Amazon and they verified that it was the one-click setting where I ordered it," he said.

But the worst part: he would not be able to cancel the order, because it had shipped within an hour of his order.

"I couldn't cancel, since with Prime membership it shopped so fast that there was nothing I could do to stop it," he said.

How to Turn it Off

PC Magazine claims this happens frequently, and says "the best way to correct something is to prevent it."

So in your Amazon account, look for:

Account

Settings

1-click settings

Status

Turn it "off."

PC Mag.com explains it in more detail here.

Amazon explains how to turn the feature off on a laptop or desktop PC here.

You can turn it off for just that phone, or all your devices if you want.

Note that this is not as much of an issue on desktop or laptop PC's, since you have to mouse over to the button, and click on it. Online complaints primarily concern accidental ordering on smartphone screens, where it is easy to click the button while trying to scroll down with your finger.

Amazon says anyone who orders by mistake should contact the company for a free return. But Webb now has to arrange to ship back a router he never wanted, that has already taken a $129 chunk out of his credit card.

Amazon will refund his money once it gets the router back, but the whole episode will take almost two weeks.

Webb also wonders how many people just keep the item, because returns can be a hassle. So be careful with this feature, so you don't waste your money.

