Two taken to hospital after motorcycle crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Glendale Avenue at Park Forrest Drive in south Toledo Monday.

Police say a motorcycle collided with a car. Right now, it's unknown who was at fault.

The two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car is okay.

The road was closed for some time.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.