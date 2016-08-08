Ohio's Kasich says neither Trump nor Clinton has his vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he has no idea how he'll vote come November because he doesn't support Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. He also says he isn't sure whether Trump can win Ohio if he remains so divisive.

Kasich, who lost the GOP primary to Trump and shunned the Republican National Convention, tells CNN's "State of the Union" that four years of Hillary Clinton would mean "total gridlock."

But Kasich says he can't swing behind Trump either, and that any candidate who wants to win his support has to "operate in the light," and not on the "dark side of the street."

