Oregon City Schools to hold job fair for subs, non-teaching positions

The Oregon City School District is hosting a job fair Monday in hopes of filling its need for substitute teachers for the upcoming school year.

"Increasingly we've had occasions where we don't have subs and we need to scramble even further to make sure we have coverage for our students, make sure they're at school on time and safe. So, it's really bad when we don't have a sub," said Dean Sandwisch, Director of Business Affairs at Oregon City Schools. "During the year we just don't have enough subs, and the more we can get, the more qualified people we can get, because we still have to teach our most precious commodity - our children."

Right now, the district is also looking to hire non-teaching positions, including bus drivers, mechanics, cafeteria workers, custodian workers, paraprofessionals, maintenance workers, nurses and secretarial positions. These are all positions the district is expecting to fill by this upcoming school year. Positions they say they need to make sure the school year flows smoothly.

The job fair goes from 2 to 7 p.m. at the administration building on Seaman Road.

