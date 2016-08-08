180th Fighter Wing hosts 'Changing of Command' ceremony

An important ceremony was held this weekend at the Toledo National Guard Base. Colonel Kevin Doyle officially took over as commander of the 180th Fighter Wing, replacing Colonel Craig Baker.

Doyle's career spans more 30 years in both the Air Force and Marines, logging almost 4,000 hours in the air including more than 100 combat missions. The new colonel's first order of business is to bring the new F-35 fighter jets to the base to replace the F-16s.

"The end result is they are going to be two guard and one reserve unit out of that date call in the next six or nine months or so. Hopefully we'll be in that top list and be selected for the F-35s in the 21 or 22 time frame," said Col. Doyle.

The commander says he is confident the 180th Fighter Wing will be selected to get the new fleet of jets because of its location and previous successes while on deployment.

