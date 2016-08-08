Police: Man charged after breaking into downtown building, steal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man charged after breaking into downtown building, stealing 11 bags of M&M's

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was behind bars Monday morning after police say he broke into a Downtown Toledo building and stole 11 bags of M&M’s. 

Leon Perrymond, 23, was booked into the Lucas County Jail Saturday night charged with criminal trespassing and theft. 

According to police, a security guard at One Seagate spotted Perrymond on camera breaking into the basement and jumping the counter of Bri’s Bakery to steal the candy. 

No one was hurt. 

Perrymond is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday. 

