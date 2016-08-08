Man charged with stealing hospital defibrillator - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was booked into the Lucas County Jail late Friday on charges that he allegedly stole a defibrillator unit from Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Michael Merritt, 44, is charged with burglary and grand theft in connection with the Aug. 3 incident.

According to police, Merritt trespassed onto the third floor medical unit of the hospital and stole the nearly $10,000 device and its accessories. They say the entire thing was caught on surveillance camera.

Merritt was scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

