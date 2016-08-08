Police: Man drives nearly 40 mph over speed limit with infant on - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man drives nearly 40 mph over speed limit with infant on floor of backseat

A Toledo man faces a number of charges after police say he drove nearly 40 mph over the speed limit and put a 7-month-old's life in danger. 

Police say 21-year-old David Harmon was part of a drug investigation. When officers attempted to pulled him over, they say he was going at least 77 mph in a 40 mph zone. 

Once officers caught up with him, they found a 7-month-old on the floor of the backseat and drugs and a handgun in the vehicle.

Luckily, the infant was unharmed. It remains unclear who the parents are.

Harmon was released from jail on his own recognizance. 

He now faces child endangering, improperly handling firearms, as well as several drug and traffic charges. 

