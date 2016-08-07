Anthony Wayne looks for winning season with new coach

Anthony Wayne is looking for their first winning season since 2011. And for the first time in 18 years, they have a new head coach.

Andy Brungard comes over from Perrysburg where he was an assistant in recent years. He replaces Craig Smith, who stepped down after last year.

The first order of business for Brungard has been a total culture change.

“Top-to-bottom, I can’t say enough about the change,” says Brungard. “We’re gonna have different logos on our helmets. The locker room looks different. Practice looks different. Verbalization of formations and the way we do everything, you name it, top-to-bottom, it’s different.”

"Coach Brungard's really brought intensity," says senior Evan Brown. "We're really practicing more like a championship team and we're expecting to win. So I'm hoping things can change around this year."

The Generals will rely heavily on Evan Brown. He was All-NLL on offense and defense a year ago. He rushed for over 12-hundred yards as a junior. They’ll count on more of that from Brown and their experienced offensive line. When you've got varsity experience like that up front, that's gonna help you be successful when the season comes."

Another major change will be the offense they’ll run.

Gone is the Wing-T that we’ve grown accustomed to at Anthony Wayne. They’re now learning a spread offense and breaking in a new quarterback in the process.

The Generals kick off the season at home against Findlay.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.