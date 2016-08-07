World's longest yard sale is second-hand shoppers' paradise

'The Big One' along the route of the World's Longest Garage Sale (Source: WTOL)

The World's Longest Yard Sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127 from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama.

One of the stops along the way is Bryan, OH.

It's called 'The Big One' and attracted thirteen vendors.

Each vendor sells something completely different from the other.

"When we can get one huge group of people to come into one big spot there's such a variety," said antique dealer Katie Meyers of Napoleon.

And you'll never know what you'll find.

Folks could buy a cannon, a stuffed deer or a boot lamp.

'The Big One' attracts shoppers from all over the world.

"We had some ladies in here from Germany this morning and several from Europe and Canada, all over the South," said organizer Ted Brown.

Some even plan their vacations around the yard sale, like Sharon Sltifter of Chicago.

"It's about the country roads. Getting away from the city and getting some fresh air," said Sharon.

Sharon's sister Laura Baker agreed.

"We like to go see different sites. See what people are selling," said Laura.

Another woman working her way from Virginia to Michigan was overwhelmed after making 25 stops and spending $500.

Everything Jennifer Walker bought was spread out by her van.

"Yeah because I kept piling stuff in and need to re-pack it so it all fits. It will because I'm a good packer," said Jennifer.

Now all Jennifer has to worry about is if she'll have room for all the stuff once when gets home from the World's Longest Yard Sale.

