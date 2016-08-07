Festival of India showcases food, dancing, shopping of India

Dancers entertain the crowd at the Festival of India (Source: WTOL)

Some of the items for sale at Festival of India in Sylvania (Source: WTOL)

A joyous journey into India was celebrated today at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.

That's where thousands of people came for the Festival of India sponsored by the Hindu Temple.

Folks came to spice up their taste buds with traditional Indian food.

You could also find Indian clothing and fun activities for the kids.

Throughout the day, there was various styles of dancing including folk and Bollywood.

“This is part of our diversity. We want to showcase and highlight how Indians in India perform at a festival,” said Shiv Kadur of the Hindu Temple.

According to Kadur, the dancing at the festival depicted how the different states in India celebrate their festivals.

Just over two thousand Indian-Americans live in the metro Toledo area.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.