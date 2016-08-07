2nd annual tax free weekend wraps up savings Sunday

Sunday marked the last day of the 2nd annual tax free shopping weekend in the state of Ohio.

A popular place people shopped for clothing and school supplies was Meijer, which sells both.

“It’s good to save money. You know, with four kids it’s very expensive. So every penny counts,” said Torpekai Azizi, who was buying her children’s back to school items at the Meijer in Rossford.

Meijer’s store director, Judy Cassidy, likened the weekend shopping rush to 'Black Friday.'

“It was really busy this weekend and as I go through, I’m amazed at how much product sold this weekend,” she said.

Clothing worth $75 or less and school supplies for $20 were included in stores across the area.

The tax free weekend ends tonight at 11:59.



