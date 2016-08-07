Discovery Academy expands, moves into new home

A 3-year-old Toledo charter school has a new home.

Discovery Academy moved into the former St. Anthony's Villa complex on West Central Avenue.

A dedication ceremony was held on Saturday along with an open house.

"I always tell parents the biggest thing that sets us apart from other schools in the area is we treat our kids like family. When they enter this building, they are our sons and daughters," said Principal Noah Campbell. "We want to make sure they know, when they send them to us, kids will be taken care of."

Discovery Academy is a school for K-6th grade students.

It started out with 30 kids and has since grown to accommodate 292.

