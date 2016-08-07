Two people die after head-on collision in Whiteford Twp

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported a double-fatal crash that happened in Whiteford Township Saturday.

According to a press release, the accident occurred around 10 p.m. on Consear Road, west of Whiteford Center Road.

Two people on a motorcycle were struck head-on by a vehicle attempting to pass another.

Jason A. Walker, 42, of Erie, Michigan and his wife, Pamela L. Walker, 42, were traveling westbound on Consear Road when an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 55-year-old male from Riga, Michigan struck them head-on attempting to pass the vehicle ahead of him.

The crash happened in the westbound lane of the roadway.

Both Walker and his wife were wearing helmets.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man involved was transported to Toledo ProMedica Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

